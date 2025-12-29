Refusing the plans, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The proposed development would, through the proposed fenestration alterations to the South East elevation which proposes a larger opening size of more horizontal emphasis together with the bulk and scale of the rear extension which would dominate the host property and cluster of buildings within which it sits, result in a development which would not be in-keeping or complement the architectural character of this traditional vernacular building which is considered a non-designated heritage asset of local interest given its form and historic use.