ACROSS the year that was 2025, thousands of planning applications were submitted to Cornwall Council.
Typically, planning applications can range from the small and simple – such as notifying the council of proposed works to a telecommunications mast, the relocation of a postbox or seeking approval to undertake works to a protected tree to the larger ones, such as the construction of a new supermarket, a large housing development or the demolition of a listed building.
As we take a look back on 2025 one final time, here are some of the biggest planning stories that caught your attention throughout the year.
Proposals for conversion to pub building refused
IN September, proposals for the conversion of a building adjoining a pub in Torpoint have been refused by Cornwall Council.
It was noted by the planning officer who recommended refusal for the development as being as thus: “This application refers to a portion of a building that was formerly used as part of the Kings Arms pub in Torpoint.
“The property is located on the north-western side of Ferry Street in Torpoint. The building adjoins No.6 Ferry Street to the south-west and backs onto a courtyard area shared with multiple other buildings.
“Planning permission is sought for a change of use of part of the building from Sui Generis use to C3 use class for a new two-bedroom dwelling.
“It is also proposed to create a front dormer and three-storey rear extension with a fire escape. The submitted drawings have been amended to reduce the size of the proposed front dormer and alter the proposed appearance of the front elevation.”
Refusing the plans, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The proposed development would, through the proposed fenestration alterations to the South East elevation which proposes a larger opening size of more horizontal emphasis together with the bulk and scale of the rear extension which would dominate the host property and cluster of buildings within which it sits, result in a development which would not be in-keeping or complement the architectural character of this traditional vernacular building which is considered a non-designated heritage asset of local interest given its form and historic use.
“The proposed development results in an incongruous adaptation and modification of the building which subsequently fails to positively reflect its character, context and setting to this central part of Torpoint. Whilst the harm brought to the character and appearance of the area and this non-designated heritage asset is considered to be less than substantial the building is located in a prominent location whereby its harmful impact in the wider public interest would be significant.
“Further, the proposed development would, by virtue of the bulk, height and use of raised platforms to provide access in combination with the siting of window openings and private amenity areas serving neighbouring properties, result in adverse residential amenity harm through factors such as overlooking and overshadowing to both internal accommodation and outdoor amenity space.”
Cornwall Council give permission for warehouse on land it owns
In May, Cornwall Council granted planning permission for the construction of a warehouse on land that it owns in Bodmin.
The application was made by Treveth Developments LLP, Cornwall Council’s own arm’s length development company and concerns Unit J, Paardeberg Road, Bodmin.
They were seeking permission for full planning permission for a new build warehouse.
The previous units on the site were demolished in 2022.
In a submission to Cornwall Council, the applicant stated: “The application site is located off Lucknow Road within the Walker Lines Industrial Estate on the eastern edge of Bodmin Industrial Estate. The site extends to 0.72ac in area. The site has been cleared of all buildings, and the topography is generally flat.
“Prior to the clearance of the site, there were three adjoining single-storey steel framed buildings with car parking areas. These units accommodated a variety of industrial occupiers.
“The site lies in the centre of the industrial estate and is surrounded by existing industrial buildings of various scale, ages and style. The site is located approximately 1.8km to the south of Bodmin town centre.”
The plans were given conditional approval.
Building ‘irreversibly harmed’
In November, a retrospective planning application for works undertaken at a property at Maker Heights became subject of criticism from Cornwall Council’s planning department.
An application was made for the retrospective application for thermal upgrading of the roof between the rafters, Air source heat pump installation, external lighting on PIR and external signage with associated landscape enhancements. Proposed change of use of the Straw Store and Latrines from Residential (Use Class C2) to Residential (Use Class C3) and Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) (all retrospective). Proposed conversion of derelict Latrines into external shower room using existing connection into drainage system.
However, Cornwall Council refused the application on the grounds of the harm it would cause the building, adding that the works undertaken were harmful to the authenticity and originality of the building adding that the opportunity to record further historic and archaeological significance of the site is now lost.
Refusing the retrospective application, Cornwall Council said: “The unauthorised nature of the works have resulted in substantial harm to the grade II* listed heritage asset which have not been mitigated. Due to the unauthorised nature of most of the works any opportunity to record further historic and archaeological significance of this site has been lost.
“The works undertaken have harmfully eroded the originality and authenticity of the building and its contribution as part of the wider character and setting of this cluster of buildings. The substantial harm identified is not outweighed by any public benefits.”
Hedgerow removal refusal
PERHAPS one of the more obscure applications was among the most-read list of 2025 and concerned the proposed partial removal of a hedgerow in Harrowbarrow.
The proposals, if they had been approved would have seen the removal of 4.5 metres of hedgerow to create a new access to the applicants land.
Neighbourly disputes were among the reasons cited, with the applicant stating: “Mr and Mrs Brown frequently object to us crossing their boundary to access our land and this feels like a sensible but costly solution that will meet all parties satisfaction.
“The current configuration complicates access and vehicle manoeuvrability and, by widening the access it would in some way remove the regularity to crossing their land, even though our deeds permit this access.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council said: “The hedgerow in question is considered to be important as it has existed for over 30 years and meets criteria 5a and 7 of Part II of Schedule 1 of the Hedgerows Regulations 1997. The removal of any section of this hedgerow will have an adverse impact on the natural and historic landscape character of the area, which is not outweighed by any clear benefit.”
