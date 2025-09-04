EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Plans for building adjoining pub refused
PROPOSALS for the conversion of a building adjoining a pub in Torpoint have been refused by Cornwall Council.
Mr Clarkson applied to the local authority seeking permission for the works to the building.
It was noted by the planning officer who recommended refusal for the development as being as thus: “This application refers to a portion of a building that was formerly used as part of the Kings Arms pub in Torpoint.
“The property is located on the north-western side of Ferry Street in Torpoint. The building adjoins No.6 Ferry Street to the south-west and backs onto a courtyard area shared with multiple other buildings.
“Planning permission is sought for a change of use of part of the building from Sui Generis use to C3 use class for a new two-bedroom dwelling.
“It is also proposed to create a front dormer and three-storey rear extension with a fire escape. The submitted drawings have been amended to reduce the size of the proposed front dormer and alter the proposed appearance of the front elevation.”
Refusing the plans, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The proposed development would, through the proposed fenestration alterations to the South East elevation which proposes a larger opening size of more horizontal emphasis together with the bulk and scale of the rear extension which would dominate the host property and cluster of buildings within which it sits, result in a development which would not be in-keeping or complement the architectural character of this traditional vernacular building which is considered a non-designated heritage asset of local interest given its form and historic use.
“The proposed development results in an incongruous adaptation and modification of the building which subsequently fails to positively reflect its character, context and setting to this central part of Torpoint. Whilst the harm brought to the character and appearance of the area and this non-designated heritage asset is considered to be less than substantial the building is located in a prominent location whereby its harmful impact in the wider public interest would be significant.
“Further, the proposed development would, by virtue of the bulk, height and use of raised platforms to provide access in combination with the siting of window openings and private amenity areas serving neighbouring properties, result in adverse residential amenity harm through factors such as overlooking and overshadowing to both internal accommodation and outdoor amenity space.”
Council refuses rural cabin application
AN application for the construction of a rural cabin on the grounds of a property for residential use in St Teath has been refused by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
The agent for the applicant said in a planning statement: “Jon Hughes Architectural Services has been instructed to act on behalf of Mr Z Perisic to prepare and submit this planning application for the proposed construction of a cabin on land adjacent to Gwyn Fenton, Whitewall. St Teath.
“My client has lived in the property for many years with his wife who sadly has recently passed away.
“My client is now struggling to continue living in the property but due to his work commitments and workshop located on the adjacent land wishes to construct a simple cabin which will enable him to remain in the immediate area.
“He does spend time in Los Angeles where he is a multi-award winning special effects director but his daughter lives in St Teath and the construction of this cabin will enable him to remain close to her.
“The hamlet of Whitewell lies to the west of the village. Gwyn Fenton is situated within the hamlet and composes of a detached dwelling and a workshop situated on the adjacent section of land owned by my client.”
St Teath Parish Council neither objected to or supported the scheme, although raised concerns about proximity to a stream.
The planning officer responsible for the case, Craig Hewitt concluded: “The proposal is considered contrary to the development plan when read as a whole. The proposal as a result of its size and location, fails to represent genuine ancillary development, resulting in the creation of a new dwelling in the open countryside, without and special justification.
“The proposed development is in a rural, countryside location detached from the nearest settlement of St Teath which offer a range of services, facilities and access to public transport. Furthermore, the applicant has not submitted a nutrient calculator, as is required by virtue of being situated within the River Camel catchment area. Consequently, this application is recommended for refusal under delegated authority. All other matters raised have been taken into account, but none is of such significance as to outweigh the considerations that have led to the conclusion.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The proposed development would result in a large self-contained unit of living accommodation which, given its excessive scale, degree of self-containment, physical separation from, and lack of functional link with, the main dwelling, would be tantamount to the creation of a new dwelling in an unsustainable location in the open countryside without any special overriding justification, where future occupiers would be heavily dependent on private vehicles to access local services and facilities. The proposal fails to represent a genuine ancillary development. Furthermore, the applicant has not submitted a nutrient calculator, as is required by virtue of being situated within the River Camel catchment area.”
