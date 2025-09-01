SEVERAL businesses have reported losing thousands of pounds in trade while the Boardmasters surf and music festival was held this year.
Newquay BID received the feedback after reviewing its members businesses about the impact of the annual event.
Many businesses highlighted ongoing challenges, particularly around reduced footfall and lost revenue during the festival week. Businesses reported losses of thousands of pounds compared to usual August trading levels. Independent businesses such as restaurants and night-time venues experienced a “significant” downturn while supermarkets and some larger outlets saw benefits.
Survey feedback confirmed that most festivalgoers continued to bypass town businesses, moving directly between accommodation and festival sites.
Newquay BID trialled ‘Boardies Offers,’ a scheme offering festival wristband holders discounts at 30 town centre businesses but the uptake was “limited,” with most festival-goers heading directly to Watergate Bay or Fistra despite extensive promotion through the Boardmasters app.
The survey reflected recognition of operational improvements delivered by the festival organisers Vision Nine, which included traffic management and road access being handled “effectively.”
Road disruption was kept minimal, with almost no negative community feedback being received.
The introduction of a one-way system, “careful” planning, and proactive coordination meant that car parks remained accessible. The park-and-ride system was underused, which Newquay BID believes is clear evidence that Newquay town centre remained open and welcoming throughout the festival.
Newquay BID says Vision Nine has made “significant” progress in encouraging coach travel for festival attendees. There were reportedly “substantially” higher numbers of visitors arriving by coach compared to 2024, which “dramatically” reducing the number of cars on the roads
Newquay BID believes the ongoing initiative not only eases pressure on Newquay’s road infrastructure but also creates an opportunity for reduced ticket prices for festivalgoers who choose coach travel.
A spokesperson for Newquay BID said: “By taking more cars off the roads, this approach makes it even easier for locals, residents, and tourists to access the town, ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable experience for everyone visiting Newquay during the festival.”
Newquay BID aims to get the message across that Newquay is open for business during Boardmasters to help boost trade during the festival.
The business group believes local and national media “perpetuate outdated perceptions,” advising people to avoid Newquay during Boardmasters week, which damages trade.
A BID spokesperson said: “This can discourage visitors and harm the town’s wider tourism economy, even though this year demonstrated that the town centre was easy to access, with quieter shops, restaurants, and beaches offering a better experience for visitors.
“Newquay BID is committed to changing this narrative.
“Newquay BID will work closely with Vision Nine to ensure clear, positive messaging reaches the public through Love Newquay, BID communications, PR campaigns, and festival channels. The aim is to reframe Boardmasters week as an opportunity: with more parking, quieter restaurants, and space to enjoy the town, it’s the perfect time to visit Newquay.
“Festival attendees were well-behaved and respectful this year, creating no significant security issues. Most spent minimal time in the town centre, and by 4pm each day Newquay was noticeably quiet offering a golden opportunity for locals and visitors to enjoy everything the town has to offer.
“Some businesses suggested changing the festival dates, but practical constraints make this unlikely. Boardmasters primarily attracts 16 to 21-year-olds.
“The event is aligned with the national festival calendar and shares infrastructure with other major festivals, such as Glastonbury.
“Positively, many attendees travelled with families who stayed in local hotels, supporting the wider visitor economy.
Newquay town centre receives extra attention during Boardmasters, which includes additional policing and BID town rangers to help ensure safety.
Cornwall Council provides extra bin collections and beach cleans. This creates a safe and welcoming environment, making it an excellent time to visit.
Vision Nine worked with Newquay BID to offer significantly reduced pitch rates for local businesses at Fistral and Watergate Bay, helping some traders benefit directly from festival crowds. The Fistral side of the festival was “particularly successful,” with surf and skate events “well-organised” and attracting large audiences.
Mark Warren, the manager of Newquay BID, said: "We know that Vision Nine and Boardmasters are here to stay, so our focus is on collaboration and communication. Together, we need to strengthen the message that Newquay town centre is open as usual — not just open, but offering visitors a fantastic experience with more space, more availability, and the same great businesses that make Newquay special."
