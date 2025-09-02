Each contender would step forward to demonstrate the power of their voice, their presence, and their ability to capture the community’s attention in true traditional style.
Organisers say the auditions are not only about choosing a new crier, but also about celebrating Saltash’s heritage and encouraging public involvement in local life.
Spectators are warmly encouraged to attend when the new date is confirmed, to lend their support, and enjoy a slice of living tradition.
“We understand this may be disappointing, and we appreciate your understanding and continued support. A new date will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.”
