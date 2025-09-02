SALTASH Town Council has had to postpone its Town Crier auditions on the Jubilee Green today.

The event would have offered a chance to witness candidates compete for the prestigious role of Saltash Town Crier, a position steeped in history and civic pride.

Each contender would step forward to demonstrate the power of their voice, their presence, and their ability to capture the community’s attention in true traditional style.

Organisers say the auditions are not only about choosing a new crier, but also about celebrating Saltash’s heritage and encouraging public involvement in local life.

Spectators are warmly encouraged to attend when the new date is confirmed, to lend their support, and enjoy a slice of living tradition.

A town council spokesperson confirmed: “We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, this morning’s Town Crier auditions scheduled for 10.30am have been postponed.

“We understand this may be disappointing, and we appreciate your understanding and continued support. A new date will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.”