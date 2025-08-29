EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Anger over Bugle home approval
A Cornwall Council planning officer has granted permission in principle (PiP) for a housing development on land currently used for horses to graze. However, neighbouring residents are not happy and think more houses in the area will ruin a peaceful nature haven and place additional strain on local services which are already suffering.
The early stage on the road to what could be full planning permission was granted earlier this month for nine new houses on a field north of Red Lane, Bugle, near St Austell. Existing properties surround it on three sides.
Nineteen members of the public have opposed the development on Cornwall Council’s planning portal. Comments include:
“The field in question sits in a peaceful part of the village, surrounded by quiet homes and open space. It doesn’t feel like a suitable location for housing – especially given how narrow and difficult the road access is. Even now traffic can be tight and more vehicles would only make it worse for residents and visitors alike.”
“The access to the land is very limited, it is a private road and is not maintained by the council. Other residents will have to foot the bill for maintaining the road which will be damaged by the extra traffic during building and after new residents move in. There is also no pavement along the road – and is no room for any to be put in – putting pedestrians at further risk. In the local area, doctors surgeries, dentists and schools are at or nearing capacity. They will be put under further strain.”
“This development will introduce significant noise, movement and visual disruption to what is now a calm and green setting. It brings no clear benefit to the existing community but instead threatens to devalue our homes and diminish the quality of life we came here to enjoy in retirement.”
“This part of the village already struggles with poor water pressure and limited services, and I worry that additional homes would only stretch things further. There’s also the loss of privacy to nearby homes, which back right onto the field. Many people moved here for the peace and connection to nature, and this development would directly threaten that.”
Another resident, Kirsty Fayle, has also aired her concerns. “The proposed site is located at the edge of the village, beyond the main settlement pattern, and plays a role in maintaining the open character of the area. It functions more as a transitional green space between residential dwellings and wider countryside, rather than land suited to infill or sensitive expansion.
“Its location does not reflect a logical or sustainable extension of the village and lacks the infrastructure and access that would support responsible development. Services such as water supply, emergency access and pedestrian safety are already strained and would be further challenged by any increase in housing density.”
She told us: “Nine properties squeezed into this small area will impact the area hugely and not just on the services such as the low water pressure. I’m trying my best to fight, along with other residents, to stop this from happening.”
Ms Fayle says residents would like the option to purchase the land for the community to use and “keep the wildlife safe that resides there”.
Cornwall Council’s planning officer approved permission in principle, stating that “visually the development of the site could be considered rounding off. I find the location of the site to be suitable for housing in terms of accessibility, landscape character and relationship to the existing built form.
“The provision of nine dwellings would offer an approximate density of 30 dwellings per hectare. This is a reasonable density for a rural settlement of this size. Taking into account the pattern of development in the area which comprises a mix of larger detached dwellings and older and smaller terraced dwellings within a limited plot size, the proposed amount is acceptable.”
Treverbyn Parish Council offered no objection at the PiP but stated that “does not preclude further scrutiny or comment on any future detailed proposals that may follow”.
Construction of gym and office approved
THE partial demolition of an existing store with its replacement being constructed in the form of a gym and office has been approved by Cornwall Council’s planners.
Two additional conditions to the plans were stipulated in the approval, which concerns Higher Redwood Farm, Golberdon Road, Pensilva, Liskeard.
Cornwall Council told the applicants that the development could only be used as an incidental building to the main building and therefore could not be used or let as separate accommodation.
They said: “The development hereby approved shall only be used for purposes incidental to the enjoyment of the dwelling house as such known as Higher Redwood Farm and shall not be used, sold or let at any time as a separate residential unit of accommodation.
“Reason: To safeguard the amenities of the area and to enable the Local Planning Authority to retain effective control of the use of the building in accordance with Policies 1 and 12 of the Cornwall Local Plan 2010-2030.
“The development hereby permitted shall be conducted in accordance with section 5 of the Bat Emergence Surveys produced by Western Ecology (May/June, 2025).
“Reason: In the interest of enhancing the ecological value of the site, in accordance with policy 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030 (adopted November 2016).
Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal.
