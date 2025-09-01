PEOPLE are being invited to find out more about a scheme to create a pump track in St Austell.
Such tracks can be enjoyed by users, mostly youngsters, on skates, skateboards, scooters, balance bikes and BMX bikes. They comprise a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by riders “pumping” – generating momentum by up and down body movements.
A track is already well-established in Par, while Bodmin opened a track on the site of a former skate park last year and Roche has been building one this summer.
St Austell Town Council is behind the scheme to create a track at the Meadows open space off Boscoppa Road and will be holding an information event on Thursday, September 11, between 3.30pm and 6pm.
A council spokesperson said: “We are committed to creating vibrant and engaging public spaces. This project will enhance the Meadows by providing further activity for young people.
“Our contractor, Forte, and town council staff will be at the Meadows to answer any questions you may have. If you are unable to attend this event, you can email your comments to [email protected].”
The town has received a grant of £86,000 from Cornwall Council towards the scheme and has committed £10,000 in match funding.
It is anticipated that a start could be made on the track in early October with completion likely in December.
A park games session, organised by the town council, will take place at the Meadows alongside the pump track information event.
The spokesperson said: “We will be bringing our park games to this event so that children can enjoy our play equipment.”
The session will feature wobble boards, space hoppers, giant snakes and ladders, hula hoops, football games, giant Connect 4, group games and races, throwing and catching games, and giant Jenga.
