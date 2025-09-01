A NEW lockgate to protect the inner harbour at an historic Cornish port could be in place by the end of next month.
The previous lockgate protecting the inner harbour at Charlestown, near St Austell, failed in a storm last autumn.
The damage to the lockgate meant water flowed out of the inner harbour at low tide leaving historic and important vessels resting or listing on the mud and silt at the privately-owned UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Earlier last year, owners Charlestown Harbour had announced that a major lockgate regeneration project was to start in the autumn of 2024 after Cornwall Council awarded £656,047 from the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund towards the scheme.
In the announcement, the owners said: “Charlestown Harbour’s lockgate is the single most important element of the harbour, linking the harbour with the open waters of the Atlantic.
“The lockgate protects the inner harbour and the vessels moored therein from the elements and enables harbour operations all year round. In the summer months, it also protects the seasonal local businesses and enables safe public access, enabling Charlestown Harbour’s heritage and culture to be shared with everyone.
“The existing lockgate was installed in 1971 and prior to current ownership (2018), maintenance of the lockgate was lacking. Since current ownership, the lockgate has undergone regular maintenance and repair, but sadly the historical damage was done. Additionally, in 2021, Storm Darcy caused significant damage to the lockgate.”
The further damage in the autumn of last year meant the lockgate regeneration scheme was hit by a delay. However, work has been moving ahead this year.
A Charlestown Harbour spokesperson said: “Earlier in the season, the old lockgate was lifted out in a complex three-day operation. This was no small task and we’re hugely grateful to the skilled teams who carried it out.
“While the gate has now gone for recycling, we’ve kept some key parts, which will soon form the basis of new heritage displays.
“The designs for the new lockgate, sheave and winch are now complete. As part of the preparation, core drilling was carried out on either side of the lock chamber. This revealed the need for additional testing, extensions and replacement parts – extra steps which have added time and cost, but which are vital to ensure the long-term strength and success of the new installation.
“Whilst work continues offsite every single day, work onsite is very much tide-led. Access to the lock is only possible for four or five days in every 14-18-day cycle. This naturally slows visible progress but it is the reality of working in such an historic and tidal harbour.
“We are hopeful that the new gate will be in position by the end of October, but as always, we remain in the hands of the weather and tides.
“There’s still work ahead, but the finish line is coming into view. The new lockgate will be a transformative moment for Charlestown Harbour – protecting its heritage, supporting its future and celebrating the spirit of this remarkable place.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.