STORMY weather has further damaged the lockgate at the historic Charlestown harbour, near St Austell.
The damage to the lockgate has meant water has flowed out of the inner harbour at low tide leaving historic and important vessels resting or listing on the mud and silt.
Residents in the village say this is rare with many not having seen it happen before at the harbour which is a privately-owned UNESCO World Heritage Site.
In response to the situation, the owners are taking urgent steps to secure the harbour and protect the vessels.
One of the memorable moments for visitors to the picturesque harbour, which was built in the late-1700s, is walking over the lockgate bridge between the quays. Because of the latest damage, this is no longer possible.
In the summer, Charlestown Harbour had announced that the lockgate was to be improved in a major project starting this autumn.
The announcement said: “In autumn 2024, Charlestown Harbour will commence the lockgate regeneration project.
“Charlestown Harbour is delighted that Cornwall Council has awarded £656,047 from the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund to assist with this critical initiative.
“Charlestown Harbour’s lockgate is the single most important element of the harbour, linking the harbour with the open waters of the Atlantic.
“The lockgate protects the inner harbour and the vessels moored therein from the elements and enables harbour operations all year round. In the summer months, it also protects the seasonal local businesses and enables safe public access, enabling Charlestown Harbour’s heritage and culture to be shared with everyone.
“The existing lockgate was installed in 1971 and prior to current ownership (2018), maintenance of the lockgate was lacking. Since current ownership, the lockgate has undergone regular maintenance and repair, but sadly the historical damage was done. Additionally, in 2021, Storm Darcy caused significant damage to the lockgate.
“The lockgate regeneration project will enable the use of the lockgate for some 15 years-plus.
“The project will benefit local residents, businesses and visitors (those that arrive by both land and sea). This unique heritage harbour will be protected and, therefore, still be enjoyed by all who use it and visit, making it an extremely worthwhile investment for the Shared Prosperity Fund.
“The lockgate regeneration project will be completed in early 2025.”
In a statement issued to the Voice on Monday, September 30, Charlestown Harbour said: “Despite the best efforts of the harbour team, last night the lockgate took on further damage.
“We are currently working with our contractors to ensure the harbour is secured and the vessels therein made safe as quickly as possible.
“The lockgate regeneration project, funded in part by the Shared Prosperity Fund, is scheduled to start within the coming months.”