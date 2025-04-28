THE weather so far this year has been great for the outdoor plants at the Eden Project, near St Austell.
According to the visitor attraction, a prolonged period of warm, sunny weather with cool nights in March, followed by substantial amounts of rainfall in April, has created strong growing conditions
Met Office statistics show that England enjoyed its sunniest March since records began in 1910.
Eden Project head of horticulture Catherine Cutler said: “I’m sure many of us enjoyed the incredible sunshine in March, and so did our gardens at Eden.”
While the outdoor plants have benefited the most, exhibits in the Mediterranean Biome have also enjoyed the bright conditions. Meanwhile, plants in the Rainforest Biome are emerging from winter dormancy.