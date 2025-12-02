TELEVISION favourite Fern Britton brought star quality – and plenty of warm nostalgia – to St Dominick as she returned to the village to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of the much-loved Community Shop.
The former resident, who delighted locals by describing herself as “an old St Dominickan” drew crowds as she arrived to join a packed afternoon of festivities.
Fern took centre stage, kicking off celebrations by drawing the shop’s anniversary raffle. Three gift vouchers were up for grabs, but in true generous style, Fern donated a selection of her own signed books, bumping the prize tally to eight and sending a ripple of excitement through the gathered villagers.
The feel-good atmosphere continued as Fern led a cheerful countdown before switching on the Community Shop’s Christmas tree lights. With families, volunteers and long-time residents gathered outside, the moment the tree lit up was met with cheers – a sparkling symbol of the community spirit the shop has nurtured over the last five years.
To thank her for joining the event, volunteers presented Fern with a bouquet of locally grown flowers and a hamper bursting with Cornish goodies. She happily posed for photos, including a big group shot with 28 of the shop’s dedicated volunteers, many of whom have been serving the community since the doors first opened.
The celebration was boosted by support from the shop’s suppliers — Youings, Jolly’s Drinks and Burts Crisps, who offered freebies and tastings.
The week leading up to the anniversary saw special offers, a popular raffle and a display charting the shop’s journey from its 2020 launch to the thriving, volunteer-powered hub it is today. Now a fully developed premises thanks to major funding support, the shop continues to be run as a Community Benefit Society, reinvesting all profits back into the store and wider village.
