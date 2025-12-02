TORPOINT showcased its community achievements recently during a special “Pride in Place” celebration visit led by Cornwall councillor Sarah Preece, the council’s portfolio holder for tourism, localism and planning.
She was welcomed by Torpoint town Mayor Cllr Julie Martin, alongside the town clerk, staff, volunteers, key Cornwall Council officers (Simon Mould and Julie Zessimedes) and the chairman of Sheviock Parish Council, Warren Evans.
The visit began at the Torpoint Library and Community Hub, where library staff had the chance to speak directly with senior council figures about the vital services and community support they provide.
Highlights included sharing memories of popular Rhymetime sessions, conversations with members of the town’s Afghan resettled community, and meeting volunteers from Torpoint Environmental Action. Guests also viewed the community arts mural created during the festival event in June before stopping in at Torpoint Archives.
The visit followed national recognition for Torpoint Library, which was featured in the Government’s Pride in Place strategy for its work supporting Afghan families resettled in the town.
The celebration continued with a morning tour of key community sites, including Cambridge Field, Thanckes Park play areas, Bénodet Park, the skate park and the newly refurbished tennis courts. The walkabout offered the chance to demonstrate the range of improvements driven by Torpoint Town Council in close partnership with residents and Cornwall Council.
Reflecting on the visit, Simon Mould, head of resilient communities at Cornwall Council, praised the town’s achievements and community spirit.
“It truly was a brilliant day,” he said. “Every stop highlighted the real and tangible difference your work is making. It’s clear your efforts extend far beyond the provision of services – your long-term commitment and town plan are paying off. What stood out most was the infectious positivity and energy from everyone we met.”
