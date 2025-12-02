In under two years, No More Lids has delivered more than five-million of the patented, 100 per cent compostable The Good Cups – a design that eliminates plastic lids and linings, is fully recyclable as paper and leaves no harmful trace in landfill. This innovation has already removed 24 tonnes of single-use plastic from circulation and attracted customers including the Natural History Museum, the Francis Crick Institute, King’s College London, and NHS Wales.