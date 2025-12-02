A LISKEARD-based businessman has been recognised on the national stage for his work tackling single-use plastics.
Chris Brown, the founder of No More Lids, has won the top prize at the Future of Food Competition held at Royal Geographic Society in London.
Judges delivered a unanimous verdict, commending No More Lid’s founder and managing director Chris Brown for his game-changing environmental achievements in an industry that uses over 10-million takeaway cups and generates over 51 tonnes of waste every day.
In under two years, No More Lids has delivered more than five-million of the patented, 100 per cent compostable The Good Cups – a design that eliminates plastic lids and linings, is fully recyclable as paper and leaves no harmful trace in landfill. This innovation has already removed 24 tonnes of single-use plastic from circulation and attracted customers including the Natural History Museum, the Francis Crick Institute, King’s College London, and NHS Wales.
Selected from more than 200 entrants, No More Lids was one of 16 finalists to pitch to over 700 attendees and industry experts at the event. The win comes with a £10,000 prize, plus Future of Food founder Barney Mauleverer’s personal commitment to invest and mentor as the business scales. It also adds to the company’s Responsible Packaging Award 2024.
Chris said: “Winning Future of Food is a huge confidence boost. The awareness, mentorship and recognition from industry leaders – investors and decision makers - is as valuable as the award and prize money itself.”
Chris’s journey began in hospitality, managing and owning venues. After consulting for coffee roasteries, he launched a wholesale coffee business in Cornwall in 2017, where he became acutely aware of the plastic waste generated by PE-lined cups and lids.
A turning point came when his dog choked on a plastic cup lining during a walk on a Cornish beach – a personal wake-up call that inspired him to seek a better solution. Discovering the patented Good Cup, created by award-winning French packaging designer Cyril Drouet, Chris became the UK and Ireland distributor.
Chris added: “What began as a personal mission to reduce the environmental footprint of my own coffee business has evolved into something much bigger. Our goal is to replace every plastic takeaway cup and lid in the UK.”
The Good Cup integrates a fold-and-lock lid into the cup itself, removing plastic components and confusion for consumers while dramatically reducing waste.
Competition judges, including Leon co-founder, Henry Dimbleby, were also impressed with the unmissable transformation and major brands set to come onboard in 2026
Barney Mauleverer, founder of the Future of Food Competition, said: “No More Lids stood out for its simplicity, scalability and immediate impact. It’s a solution that doesn’t just talk sustainability – it delivers. By removing plastic lids and linings, saving businesses significant money and space and reducing carbon footprint, it tackles a major environmental challenge head-on. With the added benefits of reducing the risk of drink spiking and eliminating spills and drips, it’s a clear winner for the industry.”
