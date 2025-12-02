THE next generation of Cornish politicians have been getting inside access to the county’s democracy thanks to a special trip inside Cornwall Council’s headquarters.
Organised as part of UK Parliament Week last week, more than 50 pupils from 14 schools took part in debates, workshops and other activities alongside council staff and councillors.
They got the chance to grill Cllr Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council, and cabinet member for children, families and schools, Cllr Hilary Frank, on a range of subjects from their working hours to issues around biodiversity and planning.
They also debated the pros and cons of having a school pet, took part in a marble run challenge, and even held a vote with the elections team using official booths and ballot boxes.
The pupils were part of the Aspire Academy Trust and represented St Keverne, Bugle, Delabole, Tintagel, Shortlanesend, Manaccan, St Minver, Indian Queens, Padstow, Bude Junior, Connor Downs, Tregolls, Sandy Hill and Truro Learning Academy.
Lulabelle, from Indian Queens Primary School, said: “It’s been very fun. What I liked learning about was how many councillors there are in Cornwall. They help make the world a better place and make decisions.”
Flo, from St Minver School, added: “It’s been really fun and we’ve learned how Cornwall is trying to take care of older people. We also made some ramps and learned how to work as a team.”
Mark Harding, Year 6 teacher and Assistant Head of School at Indian Queens Primary School, said: “We're really proud to be able to offer children the opportunity to express their views and give them a voice to help shape their future. After all, these children will be the leaders of tomorrow and the skills they learnt today will help them in that journey. It's also great to see so many schools working together. Cornwall Council has done a wonderful job of hosting and made local politics a welcoming place to be.”
The event supports the council’s pledge to uphold children’s rights as laid out in the UN Convention on Rights of a Child (UNCRC). These include the right to an education that develops a young person’s personality, talents and abilities, as well as the freedom to express thoughts and opinions.
Cllr Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “It was fantastic to hear what these young people had to say at Lys Kernow. It really helped us understand what matters most to them and what they expect from us as councillors. They brought some new ideas and asked questions that definitely gave us plenty to think about.”
Cllr Hilary Frank, cabinet member for children, families and Sschools, said: “We had a brilliant question and answer session with the children. Their questions stayed with me afterwards and shifted how I see things. “It really matters that young people gain the confidence to understand they can be the change they want to see, and realise that every one of them has the superpower to shape the world around them, whatever their background or age.”
