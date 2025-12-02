The annual Dip for CLIC event will be staged at Newquay Harbour in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer on January 1 at 12 noon.
People who do not fancy taking the plunge are invited to attend the fundraiser and support the dippers.
Andy Cole from Newquay Young Lives vs Cancer Fundraising Group said: “Young Lives vs Cancer are looking for adrenaline junkies in Cornwall to take the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on New Year’s Day.
“Everyone is invited to get into the sea, be it in your swimming cossie, wetsuit or fancy dress. Join us at Newquay Harbour, wade in and blow away those cobwebs on January 1 and start 2026 by doing something amazing to raise money to support children, young people and their family’s facing cancer.
“If you can’t bring yourself to wade into water, which may be a bit on the chilly-side at this time of the year, please still come along and support those-who-dare. We love to see as many cheering supporters as possible.
“There will be the usual bacon butties, cakes and hot drinks plus the Young Lives vs Cancer collecting buckets will be out and ready to receive any cash you may be able to donate.
“Entry fee is only £10 for adults and £5 per child under 16 years, cash preferred please, although you could raise much more by getting yourself sponsored. We look forward to seeing dippers and spectators on New Year’s Day subject to favourable weather conditions.
“This year Rod Walker, well known Cornish artist, has generously painted a gorgeous picture of last year’s DIP for CLIC. Prints are available from SaltWalls Gallery (www.saltwalls.co.uk) The Crescent, Newquay with all profits being donated to Young Lives vs Cancer.
“Print only £20: Framed Print £80 with all profits going to Young Lives vs Cancer.”
