LOOE shimmered with Christmas magic on Friday as crowds poured into the town for the much-loved Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch-on.
Families and friends gathered outside Looe Library and Community Hub, carrying a varying selection of glowing lanterns, the parade set off winding over the bridge and along Fore Street to the seafront.
Fireworks on Looe seafront helped to add a real touch of colour to the evening's entertainment. (Picture: James Kingham Photography)
As always, the air was filled with festive cheer as live music got everyone in the Christmas spirit, followed by the grand arrival of Father Christmas himself.
As the lights flickered to life, the town was bathed in a spectacular glow, accompanied by dazzling fireworks and lively entertainment.
Music in the air during the annual Looe Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch on. (Picture: James Kingham Photography)
Mulled wine, carols, food stalls and a fire performer kept spirits high, making it a magical evening and the perfect start to Looe’s festive season.
Youngsters make their way across the bridge and into the bustling streets of Looe as part of the annual Lantern Parade. (Picture: James Kingham Photography)
The countdown to Christmas has started for these people who packed the streets of Looe. (Picture: James Kingham Photography)
The streets of Looe were lined with people as the lantern parade made its way to the seafront. (Picture: James Kingham Photography)
