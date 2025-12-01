A VAST crowd came to mark the start of the festive season in Bodmin as Christmas arrived in style.

Community choirs, a parade through town, a market and an array of entertainment were on offer, organised by the Bodmin Christmas Lights committee with support from Bodmin Town Council.

The town’s stunning Christmas lights display were turned on by the young people of Equally Abled.

A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “What a fantastic weekend! Thank you to everyone who came along to enjoy the Christmas lights switch-on, our Christmas markets and all the festivities that were happening in the town.

Events like these can't take place without a huge amount of help from lots of wonderful people. A big thank you to everyone involved who made it all happen.”