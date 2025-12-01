Community choirs, a parade through town, a market and an array of entertainment were on offer, organised by the Bodmin Christmas Lights committee with support from Bodmin Town Council.
The town’s stunning Christmas lights display were turned on by the young people of Equally Abled.
“Events like these can't take place without a huge amount of help from lots of wonderful people. A big thank you to everyone involved who made it all happen.”
