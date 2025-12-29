IT was festive fun for staff, residents and guests at this year’s Harbour Housing Christmas carol service held in the grounds of Little Cosgarne in St Austell.
It was also a chance for the charity to show its appreciation to two stalwarts, Roger and Jan Varney, who were awarded MBE’s for their charity work from the Princess Royal.
Presenting them with a portrait of themselves with their medals was mayor of St Austell Cllr Tim Styles, who is a current trustee and past chair of Harbour Housing.
Also present was the newly installed harbour chaplain Rev Stephen Williams, rector for the Dodman Cross benefice comprising Carhaeys, Gorran, St Ewe and Mevagissey. He was also joined by fellow clergyman Rev Jonathan Huff, vicar of the St Austell parish.
Harbour Housing’s operations director, Malcolm Putko, said: “It was really important for us all including the residents, volunteers and staff to show our appreciation to Roger and Jan for all of their unselfish hard work that they dedicate to our charity and have done so for many years.
“I was very grateful that our trustee Tim Styles could be here tonight to present the photograph taken by photographer Paul Williams of them both with their MBE's at his recent exhibition that marked the opening of our brand new South Street premises in the centre of town.”
“I was also delighted to formally welcome our new chaplain Stephen as well as our St Austell vicar Jonathan. Christmas is a special time of year and not everyone of course gets to enjoy their friends and family at Christmas and our work never stops with many of our residents having complex and difficult needs that often distances them from their families.
“Inclusive events like tonight are very important for their morale over what can often be a difficult and lonely time for many.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.