A CORNISH cricket club is once again turning unwanted Christmas trees into vital funding for its growing youth section.
Saltash Cricket Club has launched its second annual Christmas tree collection service, offering residents a convenient and environmentally friendly way to dispose of real trees while supporting grassroots sport.
Club chairman Shayn Rencher, who has been in the role for two years, said the initiative had already proved its value. Last year, volunteers collected around 160 trees across the area, raising approximately £1,100 through donations, all of which was reinvested into youth cricket.
“It’s a real team effort,” Mr Rencher said. “All the team help out and it’s quite a fun team-building exercise, usually followed by a well-earned pint afterwards.”
The club asks for a suggested donation of £5 per tree, though Mr Rencher said many residents choose to give more.
“That generosity makes a big difference for us,” he added.
Only real Christmas trees will be collected and residents are asked to ensure trees are free of decorations, lights and stands before collection.
Mr Rencher said the funds raised were crucial for supporting the club’s rapidly expanding youth teams, which have grown “exponentially” since being launched two years ago.
“Cricket equipment is expensive, especially as young players progress into hardball cricket,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure every child has the right kit to play safely and confidently.”
The club is again being supported by local businesses, with WeDump4U providing vehicles and disposal of the trees, alongside additional help from Tamar Trash.
Residents in Saltash and Plymouth can book a collection slot through the club, with trees scheduled to be collected on January 4.
