CHINA Fleet Country Club is raising a toast to three decades of leisure, luxury, and legacy.
This December marks 30 years since the club was officially opened by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, now His Majesty King Charles III, placing it firmly on the map as one of the region’s premier health and leisure destinations.
Originally founded in Hong Kong to support Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel, the club relocated to Saltash through the China Fleet Trust, maintaining strong military ties with units including HMS TAMAR and 47 Commando Royal Marines – all while welcoming the local community with open arms.
Dean Bennett, Managing Director, highlighted the significance, saying: “Thirty years on, we’re proud to celebrate our Royal heritage and our ongoing commitment to excellence. Our military charity roots are woven into every aspect of the club, from our facilities to our service.”
From its championship golf course to its luxury spa and extensive fitness centre, China Fleet has become a multi-generational hub for members and visitors. Over the years, it has evolved into a major economic contributor to the region, attracting tourists, staycationers and local residents alike.
Recent investments have kept the club at the forefront of leisure and wellness. Highlights include a state-of-the-art Toptracer Driving Range, a refurbished gym, a stylish new Brasserie, and the dedicated Barn Spa. These enhancements, coupled with consistently high accolades – most recently Gold for Business Events Venue of the Year at the 2025 Cornwall Tourism Awards – underscore the club’s ongoing pursuit of excellence.
Miles Coleman, Deputy General Manager and one of the club’s longest-serving staff, recalled the opening day, added: “Having Prince Charles here was electric. It was a powerful endorsement of the club’s mission, a place where both military families and the local community could thrive.”
Comments
