Recent investments have kept the club at the forefront of leisure and wellness. Highlights include a state-of-the-art Toptracer Driving Range, a refurbished gym, a stylish new Brasserie, and the dedicated Barn Spa. These enhancements, coupled with consistently high accolades – most recently Gold for Business Events Venue of the Year at the 2025 Cornwall Tourism Awards – underscore the club’s ongoing pursuit of excellence.