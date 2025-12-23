EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
New health hub for St Austell
St Austell Health Group has submitted a planning application to alter and extend Carlyon House to create a health hub incorporating four GP surgeries.
The building is located to the south of Carlyon Road, an area including St Austell Library, Sanctuary Housing’s Trevarna Care Home , Polkyth House, and St Austell Leisure Centre,
According to the planning application, St Austell Health Group has recently acquired the building and, in partnership with other organisations, plans to bring together four previously independent surgeries. These currently serve a combined patient list of around 38,000, which is projected to rise to 42,000 by 2035.
The agent for the applicant said that to accommodate this growth, the proposals include a comprehensive internal refurbishment to provide consultation and interview rooms, office accommodation, examination and triage areas, waiting spaces and associated ancillary facilities. The intention is for the development to complement neighbouring uses and form part of a wider health and wellbeing hub for the area.
Poynton Bradbury Architects have been appointed to prepare the design proposals for the refurbishment of Carlyon House, which has been acquired from Cornwall Council.
Further details can be found under planning application reference PA25/08544 on the council’s website.
