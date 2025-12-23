PROPOSALS by the government that could see the end of ‘trail hunting’ an ‘alternative’ to fox-hunting that was not banned in 2004 has been met with outcry by pro-hunting groups.
However, the Duchy’s Labour MPs have set out the reasons why they support the ban, while the Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives, Andrew George also said he welcomed the proposal.
As part of an upcoming ‘animal welfare strategy’, trail hunting, where packs of hounds and hunters on horses chase a scent trail intended to mimic the smell of foxes, will be outlawed alongside other measures often perceived as cruel, such as shock collars, and puppy farms in addition to cages and crates for farm animals.
Its introduction has been welcomed by both Liberal Democrat and Labour politicians in Cornwall, who say that the wider animal welfare proposals are intended to make the safeguards protecting animals from cruelty stronger.
The North Cornwall Hunt and pro-hunting groups have strongly criticised the proposals, describing trail hunting as supporting the rural way of life that is under attack from a ‘largely urban government’.
“May the sound of hounds never die”
A spokesperson for the North Cornwall Hunt said: “The North Cornwall Hunt has a long tradition in our area, and we have successfully adapted to trail hunting since the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004.
“All those who go trail hunting enjoy looking after the hounds and horses and riding across our beautiful countryside. To us, trail hunting is an adventurous and healthy outdoor exercise which brings together people from all walks of life, especially in the autumn and winter when some people would otherwise feel isolated. Trail hunting also supports rural incomes and jobs, such as kennel staff, farriers and feed merchants.
“Many respectable members of the trail hunting community have been bullied by opponents, in person and online, which is why there is a silent majority who feel unable to speak out. We are dismayed that a largely urban government should mount such an attack on rural communities, occupied in a legal pastime.
“Boxing Day is traditionally the time when the wider rural community – an array of many different types of people - gathers to show their support for the hounds. It is always a stirring sight watching the hounds moving off, followed by the horses and riders, on their way to the first trail. May the sound of hounds never die.”
“Law is working as it should”
A spokesperson for the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) added: “Trail hunting is a legal, legitimate and well-regulated sport, enjoyed by tens of thousands of people. Since the Hunting Act became law, there have been an estimated 280,000 days of trail hunting, with fewer than 50 convictions associated with BHSA-accredited Hunts—equivalent to a fraction of one percent.
“The law is working exactly as it should, allowing the sport to continue while prosecuting any individual or group which breaches the regulations. A ban on trail hunting would be a further attack on the countryside and rural communities.”
“No reason to change law”
Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: “Trail hunting is a legal activity which supports hundreds of jobs and is central to many rural communities. Especially after its attack on family farms, the government should be focusing on addressing issues that actually help rural communities thrive, rather than pursuing divisive policies that hinder them.
“The government’s own figures show that more people have been convicted under the Hunting Act than any other piece of wildlife legislation, although only a tiny proportion of those relate to registered hunts. However unjustified it is the law clearly works. There is absolutely no reason to revisit it other than Labour’s continuing obsession”.
“Trail hunting a smokescreen”
Andrew George (Liberal Democrats, St Ives) said: “My constituency office was raided and occupied by Hunt supporters and my family and I threatened when I stood ground as I served front bench duties to help get the Hunting Act into law in 2004.
“With as many opinions about how to do it as there were people engaged in the debate, the Act was always going to be a compromise, and hunt supporters would taunt that they could "get around" the ban. And, indeed, that's what many have been doing ever since. This has to stop.
“So, I welcome the proposed ban on so-called 'trail' hunting as part of the government's Animal welfare strategy. "Trail Hunting" has been exposed as a "smokescreen" for those who get pleasure from chasing wild animals to their death.
“Those who enjoy country and equestrian pursuits will still be able do so; but without chasing wild animals to a gory death.”
“People care about animal standards”
Jayne Kirkham (Labour, Truro and Falmouth), said: “The last Labour government passed the Hunting Act in 2004 and more than 20 years after that Act, concerns remain about illegal hunting under the guise of trail hunting. Trail hunting, where a scent trail is laid for dogs to follow, is an activity that did not exist when the Hunting Act was enacted. It has often resulted in the hunting of live mammals with dogs and banning trail hunting was a clear commitment in our manifesto.
“I am an MP in a rural area, and I sit on the Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee. People in the countryside care about animal welfare and our farmers are rightly proud to have some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world.
“The Government’s generational reforms will end the cruel practice of puppy farming, where breeding dogs are kept in appalling conditions, often overbred, and denied proper care. These inhumane practices often result in puppies suffering from long-term health issues. The Strategy further enhances protections for dogs and wildlife.
“Farm animals in England and Wales will be better protected from dog attacks thanks to new livestock Worrying laws. Tougher penalties and greater police powers will help relieve the emotional and financial strain these attacks place on farming communities.
“Legislation, regulations and current practices need to be reformed as they have not kept pace with the latest evidence, and there have been instances of taking advantage of loopholes.”
“Cruel and barbaric”
Perran Moon (Labour, Camborne and Redruth) said: “I campaigned at the General Election on a platform of banning the fox hunting smokescreen that is trail hunting. Hunts use it in order to continue fox hunting.
“Hunting foxes with dogs is cruel and barbaric and has no place in 21st century Britain. To those that argue that it's 'traditional' there are many, many examples of cruel and barbaric activities historically undertaken that, as society matures, are now banned. I'm proud to be on officer of the New Hunting Ban in Parliament and am keen to ensure that the animal welfare strategy and consultation consider all possible loopholes, in addition to the welfare of hounds, once Trail Hunting is banned.”
A spokesperson for Ben Maguire MP (Liberal Democrat, North Cornwall) said he would not be making a comment ‘at this time’.
MP Anna Gelderd (Labour, South East Cornwall) declined to comment on the upcoming animal welfare strategy, while Noah Law (Labour, St Austell and Newquay) did not respond at the time of publication.
