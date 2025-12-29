A CHRISTMAS Day emergency at Whitsand Bay saw festive plans temporarily put on hold as rescuers raced to help a swimmer in difficulty.
Tamar Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Sharrow on December 25 after a swimmer was caught in a rip tide and became stranded on nearby rocks.
With the casualty showing signs of cold water shock, a rescue officer was deployed into the sea to carry out the recovery.
The operation was completed through close teamwork, with assistance from the Looe Coastguard Rescue Team, before the swimmer was safely handed over to a waiting ambulance for aftercare.
A Coastguard helicopter, Rescue 924, was tasked and enroute to the incident, but later stood down once the casualty was safely recovered.
