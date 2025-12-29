A WAVE of graffiti attacks carrying an aggressive message about artificial intelligence has scarred communities across South East Cornwall over the Christmas period, sparking anger, distress and a police investigation.
Homes and small businesses in Looe, Widegates, Hessenford, Downderry, Polbathic and Crafthole were targeted overnight, with walls and property defaced by the slogan: “AI! Will replace you!”.
The vandalism, which appeared during what should have been a quiet festive break, has been condemned by property owners and the wider community, many of whom woke on Christmas morning to find their buildings spray-painted.
Mark Gibbons, Cornwall councillor for Looe East and Deviock, said: “I was out on Christmas morning inspecting and reporting the rash of graffiti across my division that appeared overnight.”
He described the actions as “ill-conceived and thoughtless”, rejecting suggestion the graffiti was harmless.
“It isn’t ‘victimless’ – it’s caused real distress and it leaves householders and local businesses, many of whom are already under pressure and working hard right through Christmas, with a major clean-up bill at the busiest time of year,” he said.
“If someone wants to make a point about jobs, technology or anything else, there are legal and more effective ways to do it,” he added. “Targeting residents and small businesses like this achieves nothing.
“Like many, I’m angry and upset at the distress that’s been caused – and the costs people will now have to bear as a result of this idiotic action.”
Fellow Cornwall councillor, Kate Ewert (St Germans & Rame Peninsula), added: “It’s just mindless vandalism and if these people are concerned about the growth of AI, this isn't the way to express those concerns.
“Putting graffiti on a brilliant pub like the Halfway House in Polbathic, where they do so much for the community, is an absolute antithesis of what AI is. Nobody wins out of this.”
Police are treating the attacks as a single incident of serious criminal damage. Anyone with information is urged to contact them, quoting crime reference 50250328700.
