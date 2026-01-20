IT IS a rare sight to see the Northern Lights in the UK, but last night (Monday, January 19) the public were able to see them from all over the country.
Yesterday proved to be a great night to look north as skies were illuminated across Cornwall. The lights, know as Aurora Borealis, splashed with pink and green colours, which resulted in stunning images being captured.
The lights are the result of solar eruptions sending particles towards Earth and the subsequent interaction of those particles with the Earth's atmosphere.
Readers have captured some of the dazzling displays that festooned Cornwall last night. Thank you to all our readers who shared their images with us yesterday evening and this morning.
Comments
