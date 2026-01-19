DUCHY College has partnered with farming insurance experts Cornish Mutual to deliver a new programme of free workshops designed to help farmers build resilient, productive, and profitable businesses.
The collaboration combines Duchy College’s land-based expertise with Cornish Mutual’s long-standing commitment to supporting South West farmers, with a focus on practical, hands-on solutions.
Ed Parrish, principal of land based environment at Duchy College, said: “Working with Cornish Mutual allows us to support farmers with practical, relevant training that responds directly to the pressures they are facing.
“This partnership helps us bring together trusted expertise and advice farmers can apply to their businesses.”
Peter Beaumont, chief executive officer, Cornish Mutual, added: “Cornish Mutual has always stood alongside South West farmers, both through our products and services, and by providing access to the knowledge and solutions needed by local agricultural businesses.”
The partnership launched with the first ‘Farming Smarter, not Harder’ event at Duchy College Rosewarne earlier this month with the next session scheduled for today (January 21) at Duchy College’s Stoke Climsland campus.
The initiative began with the first ‘Farming Smarter, Not Harder’ event at Duchy College Rosewarne with the next session scheduled for today (January 21) at the Stoke Climsland campus. Workshops explore sustainable approaches to soil health, input management, water protection and biodiversity, alongside practical tools and apps to track farm performance.
The workshop is led by Louise Davis from Farm Cornwall, drawing on experience grounded in farm practice and advisory work. The series acts as a gateway to further workshops in February and March, covering topics such as nutrient management, technology to boost productivity, soil and water management, and building strong farm teams.
The workshops form part of the Future is Green Project, part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, managed by Cornwall Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.