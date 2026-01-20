POLICE across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have revealed the scale of their workload over the past year, as officers faced rising demand while delivering major enforcement results across the county.
New figures released show policing teams attended more than 12,900 emergency calls in 2025 alone, underlining the constant pressure on frontline services in some of the UK’s most rural and remote communities.
Despite those challenges, officers made 470 arrests linked to drug possession and trafficking, targeting serious and organised crime that continues to impact Cornish towns and villages.
Retail crime has also remained a focus, with over 370 shoplifting offences resulting in guilty verdicts, while more than 5,000 detainees were processed through Cornwall’s custody centres during the year. Alongside enforcement, police efforts to improve quality of life have delivered a 6% reduction in reported antisocial behaviour, a key concern for many residents and businesses.
The figures also highlight the vital role of the community itself. Volunteers dedicated over 9,900 hours supporting local policing teams, helping to extend visibility and reassurance across the county.
Chief Superintendent Scott Bradley, who leads police teams in the county, said: “Since becoming commander for the county in September last year, I can say I’m incredibly proud of the work our officers, staff and volunteers do every day to keep people safe.
“The successes reflect our commitment to providing visible, compassionate and effective policing in our communities – this commitment will remain as we head into 2026.
“Celebrating the successes isn’t to say that this year has not been without its challenges. I recognise there have been a number of significant incidents which understandably rocked our communities and impacted many people.
“It was a tough year for many, but to see how our communities pull together in times of need is truly inspiring. Keeping people safe remains at the centre of everything we do.”
