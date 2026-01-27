FLOOD warnings and alerts remain in place across parts of Cornwall as high tides, strong winds and heavy rain raise the risk of flooding over the next 24 hours.
The Environment Agency says conditions could lead to river and surface water flooding, particularly during high tide periods.
Warnings are in force for the Bolingey Stream from Bolingey to Perranporth, the River Fowey at Lostwithiel, the River Fowey from Trekeivesteps to Restormel, the River Seaton from the A38 to Seaton including Hessenford, and the River Lynher from Berriowbridge to Notter Bridge.
Residents in affected areas are being urged to stay vigilant and avoid walking or driving through flood water, which can be dangerous and unpredictable.
Flooding or drainage problems on public roads can be reported by calling 0300 1234 222. The Environment Agency Floodline offers 24-hour advice on 0345 988 1188.
