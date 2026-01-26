MORE than £1,150 has been raised for a mother and her son after a blaze in the Clay Country.
Lauren Papaioannou and seven-year-old Theo have had to move out of their rented home in Foxhole following the fire in their kitchen.
A GoFundMe page was set up by friends to help Lauren and Theo following the blaze.
So far, a total of £1,164 has been donated towards emergency and essential costs faced by Lauren, who is staying at her parents’ house with Theo.
Lauren, who is sleeping in the living room of the house, said: “I just want to say to the people who have donated that I really appreciate it.
“Every donation doesn’t go unnoticed and every bit will help us to rebuild what we have unfortunately lost in the fire and get essential things that me and my son need that we weren’t able to take out of the property.
“I can’t thank everyone enough for all they have done for us in this horrible time.”
Lauren said that she has spoken to the landlord of the property and will be returning there once all the repair works have been completed.
The fire happened during the afternoon of January 19, with three fire crews, from St Austell and St Columb Major, attending.
A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The crews used four breathing apparatus, one hosereel and one safety jet to extinguish the kitchen fire.”
The GoFundMe fundraiser says: “Lauren is a devoted mum who has always put Theo first. Seeing them go through something this traumatic has been heart-breaking. They are now left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing and the hope that they can start again.”
The fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hvuw3q-please-help-after-a-devastating-house-fire
