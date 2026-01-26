A TEAM of opticians is taking on a gruelling 10,000km fitness challenge to help raise awareness and vital funds for people living with sight loss across Cornwall and Devon.
Staff from Huxter and Davy Opticians, which has branches in Padstow, Looe and Torpoint, are running, walking and cycling the huge distance to represent the estimated 10,000 people registered as living with sight loss in the two counties.
The challenge will run until the end of 2026, with team members completing activities in their own time to collectively cover an average of 27.4km every day.
Optician Tom Mannering said the challenge was about giving back to the communities the business serves. “We have such an incredible patient base, particularly here in Cornwall, who have supported us over the years,” he said. “We wanted to give something back, while also supporting two fantastic local charities doing vital work for people with sight loss.”
The team has partnered with iSightCornwall and Devon in Sight, the two dedicated sight loss charities serving the region. Funds raised will help provide practical and emotional support to people affected by sight loss, from help with technology and low-vision aids to support staying active, in work or education.
Charlotte Davy, dispensing optician and company director said: “At Huxter and Davy we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional care and customer service to our patients. We work very hard every day to support patients with their visual needs and it will be a privilege to raise money for our local charities supporting those with sight loss.
“Every step, pedal, and stride will be a tribute to the 10,000 people registered as living with sight loss in Devon and Cornwall as well as a push towards better support, awareness, and accessibility. Please join us as we turn kilometres into kindness, and movement into meaningful change.”
