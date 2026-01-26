INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed pop artist Mika has been announced as the next star performing at this year’s Eden Sessions, on Sunday, July 12.
The Beirut-born, London-based singer-songwriter rose to international fame in 2007 with his debut single Grace Kelly, which reached number one in several countries, including the UK.
His debut album Life in Cartoon Motion (2007) was a major commercial success, selling over 8 million copies worldwide, topping charts across Europe and establishing him as one of the most distinctive voices in global pop.
Mika is returning to Cornwall, having taken to the stage at the Eden Sessions in 2010. His string of era-defining hits, including Love Today, Relax, Take It Easy, and We Are Golden, mixed with his flamboyant style and genre-defying sound, has earned him a devoted worldwide fanbase.
The Eden Sessions announcement follows the release of Mika’s new album, Hyperlove, his first English-language studio album since 2019’s My Name is Michael Holbrook. Produced with Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun and Pnau, the album marks an exciting new chapter in a career that has spanned nearly two decades.
Known for his vibrant melodies and electrifying live performances, Mika blends theatricality, soaring vocals and irresistible pop hooks to create a night to remember. Firmly established as one of pop music’s most charismatic performers, the vibrancy of his multi-octave, classically trained voice has sold millions of albums worldwide. In 2008, Mika won British Breakthrough Act at the BRIT Awards and, in the same year, received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance Recording for Love Today.
His impact has been recognised consistently throughout his career, from winning the BBC Sound of 2007 to sweeping three major honours at the World Music Awards in 2007, including World’s Best Selling New Artist, World’s Best Selling Pop/Rock Male Artist and World’s Best Selling British Artist.
In 2008, he received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year and multiple BRIT Awards nominations, including British Album of the Year for Life in Cartoon Motion, with further BRIT recognition following in 2010.
His international acclaim continued with seven World Music Award nominations in 2014, and in 2023, he was nominated for Music Artist at the British LGBT Awards.
Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: “Mika is a truly exceptional live performer whose music has brought joy to audiences around the world. His energy, creativity and unmistakable voice make him a perfect fit for the Eden Sessions, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the Biomes for what promises to be a real highlight of this year’s programme.”
Tickets for Mika are available through www.edensessions.com. Tickets are on sale to Inside Track pass-holders now, while general ticket sale opens at 4pm on Friday, January 30.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.