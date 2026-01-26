Known for his vibrant melodies and electrifying live performances, Mika blends theatricality, soaring vocals and irresistible pop hooks to create a night to remember. Firmly established as one of pop music’s most charismatic performers, the vibrancy of his multi-octave, classically trained voice has sold millions of albums worldwide. In 2008, Mika won British Breakthrough Act at the BRIT Awards and, in the same year, received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance Recording for Love Today.