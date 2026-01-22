A Nos Lowen celebration will be taking place at Cardinham Parish Hall, Bodmin on Saturday, March 14 where local band Bagas Fellyon are to perform.
The gloriously chaotic groove juggernaut, Bagas Fellyon (Cornish for ‘The Band of Fools’), experiment with and innovate within the growing Nos Lowen (Happy Night) style of Cornish traditional music. Hailing from the darkest depths of west Cornwall, Bagas Fellyon are re-imagining the sound of Cornish traditional music.
Taking the dark majestic beauty of the rugged Celtic coastline, the softness of golden sands and throwing in the grit of post industrial decay, Bagas Fellyon infuse the traditional music of Cornwall with their own lived experience in order to create something fresh, vibrant and alive.
Using drums, bass, saxophone, fiddle, accordion and hammered dulcimer, Bagas Fellyon weave hypnotic rhythms and evolving textures in combination with ancient and modern to paint a picture of Cornwall and Cornishness that goes deeper than the typical picture postcard representations.
The group is a collective of musicians brought together by the fiddle player Neil McMahon. The band soon took on a life of its own with its boisterous groove centric approach to Cornish Nos Lowen music.
Nos Lowen dances are simple enough that they can be picked up by following along with a few strategically placed dance leaders among the crowd. This eliminates the need for a caller and leads to an evening that can flow more continuously than a usual ceilidh.
Bagas Fellyon boasts a line-up of highly skilled and versatile Cornish musicians and can adapt to different venues or events. To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/ticketshop/iframe/event.php?eventhash=e-loypgm&target=&iframe=true
