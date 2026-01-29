SANTANDER has announced it will close a further 44 branches across the UK, putting 291 jobs at risk, including one in Cornwall.
Among the closures is the branch in Liskeard, which is scheduled to shut its doors on May 20, marking the latest blow to local banking in the county.
The Spanish-owned bank, like many others on the high street, is scaling back its physical presence as more customers move to online banking. Last year, Santander revealed plans to close 95 branches, affecting 750 staff, while Lloyds Bank is also set to shutter more than 100 branches by March as part of its own closure programme.
Ministers have expressed concern over these closures, warning they limit access to cash for elderly and vulnerable people, particularly in rural areas. Santander says 96 per cent of its transactions now take place digitally, and it aims to support customers in areas losing a branch by offering services from nearby banking hubs or Santander Locals. These are based in libraries or community centres, giving customers access to help one day each week.
“We will continue to invest in both our branch network – including full-service branches, counter-free branches, reduced-hour branches, Santander Locals, and work cafes – as well as our digital services, so we can support our customers however they choose to bank with us,” the bank said.
Across Cornwall and other rural areas, there are rising fears of “banking deserts,” where residents may have to travel miles to reach a branch. Initiatives such as “banking hubs,” funded by major banks and managed by Post Office staff, allow customers from multiple banks to access in-person services, but rollout has been slow.
By contrast, Nationwide, the UK’s largest building society, has pledged to keep all of its remaining 696 branches open until at least 2030, despite closing 10 per cent of its branches before making the pledge.
