CCTV coverage in Liskeard is set to be extended to Castle Park after Liskeard Town Council secured a grant from the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner, enabling a long-requested safety upgrade to move forward.
The £5,500 grant will contribute towards the £11,000 cost of extending the town’s existing CCTV network to cover Castle Park, a 2.65-hectare public space made up of mature trees, children’s play equipment and a large open area that is used daily by families, young people and community groups.
The project follows the transfer of ownership of Castle Park in November 2024 from Cornwall Council to Liskeard Town Council under the devolution process. With responsibility for the park now sitting locally, councillors say improving safety and protecting facilities has become a top priority for them.
Councillor Christina Whitty, mayor of Liskeard, said the funding award was welcome news for the council, its partners and the wider community within the town.
She said: “The town council, our partners and the community are delighted that, thanks to the kind award of a grant from the Police and Crime Commissioner, we are now able to extend the town’s CCTV coverage to Castle Park.
“The police have long asked for an extension of CCTV in this area due to ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour, which is often sadly linked to drink and drugs. There have also been repeated incidents of vandalism to play equipment and park facilities.”
Concerns around anti-social behaviour in Castle Park have been raised over several years, with damage to public infrastructure affecting families and other park users. Councillors believe extending CCTV coverage will now act as a visible deterrent, as well as support police investigations and help reduce repeat incidents.
The CCTV extension has attracted broad community support. Organisations backing the project include the Friends of Castle Park, Liskeard Scouts, the Liskeard Traders Association and the Liskeard Town Forum, along with Cornwall Council ward councillor Kevin Grey.
Town councillors say they view CCTV as an essential tool in crime prevention and community safety. By seeking a grant from the Police and Crime Commissioner, the council aimed to secure additional resources to strengthen the network while limiting the financial impact on local residents.
The improved coverage is also seen as increasingly important in areas affected by shoplifting and wider anti-social behaviour, issues that have been highlighted not only in Liskeard, but across Cornwall. Councillors say effective monitoring of public spaces can help deter offending and provide reassurance to residents, businesses and visitors.
Liskeard Town Council submitted its funding request to the Police and Crime Commissioner in October, setting out the case for expanding CCTV coverage following the devolution of Castle Park and the concerns raised by police and community stakeholders.
With funding now secured, the council says work can progress on installing the additional cameras. The scheme forms part of a wider commitment to community safety and to maintaining Castle Park as a safe, welcoming and well-maintained space for everyone to enjoy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.