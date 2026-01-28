PARKING problems in Saltash have been branded “irresponsible and dangerous” after a member of the public challenged town councillors over what he described as a worsening situation that could end in serious injury or worse.
David Simmons raised the issue through a public question at a recent meeting of Saltash Town Council, telling councillors he had asked twice in the past two years for action to be taken to improve road and pavement safety across the town.
He said irresponsible parking was now “out of control” and accused authorities of failing to act despite repeated warnings.
Mr Simmons said the council had previously indicated it would liaise with the police, Safer Saltash and Cornwall Council’s Civil Parking Enforcement team to address the problem, but claimed there had been no visible improvement.
“Sadly, I have seen no improved results and the situation is getting worse,” he said.
He highlighted several examples he said posed serious risks to pedestrians, drivers and emergency services. These included cars parking on pavements next to the zig-zag markings at the pelican crossing near the North Road and Tavy Road junction, forcing pedestrians into the busy main road.
Other concerns included vehicles parked on the corner of Broadwalk and Wearde Road, obstructing sight lines for schoolchildren and drivers, pavement parking in Lower Fore Street making it almost impossible for pedestrians to pass, and double-parked cars blocking access for fire engines responding to emergencies.
In response, town clerk Sinead Burrows confirmed the same resident had raised parking concerns in both 2023 and 2024. On each occasion, Saltash Town Council met with Cornwall Council’s Community and Civil Parking Enforcement team and carried out an on-site visit involving several councillors. Following those meetings, the council issued educational social media posts, referred the issue to Safer Saltash and formally informed Mr Simmons of the actions taken.
During the latest discussion, councillors expressed particular concern about the impact of pavement parking on visually impaired people and those using prams or wheelchairs. Members agreed that if another site visit is arranged, representatives from those groups should be invited to attend to highlight the real-life risks involved.
Councillors also agreed that a further visit with Cornwall Council’s Civil Parking Enforcement team was essential given ongoing problems. The vice-chairman, Cllr John Stoyel, welcomed police representatives to the meeting to discuss enforcement challenges.
Inspector Jamie Musgrove told councillors that enforcing parking legislation can be complex, particularly around pavement obstruction, but confirmed police would review the issues raised. He added that while officers may sometimes be responding to higher-priority incidents, they would not deliberately ignore vehicles parked illegally or dangerously.
Following a vote, councillors unanimously backed a package of measures aimed at tackling the issue. They resolved to invite Cornwall Council’s Civil Parking Enforcement team back to Saltash for discussions and an area visit, encourage residents to report dangerous or obstructive parking via police channels, raise the issue again at Safer Saltash, and issue a fresh educational social media post discouraging poor parking across the town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.