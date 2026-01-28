SALTASH Cricket Club is launching a new seven-week coaching programme aimed at encouraging young people to get involved in the sport.
The sessions are open to children in Years 4 to 8 and are designed for all abilities, from complete beginners to those with previous playing experience. The club says the focus will be on learning core cricket skills in a fun, friendly and energetic environment.
Coaching will take place every Friday from January 30 to March 13 at the MUGA at St Stephens School, Long Park Road, Saltash, starting at 7.15pm.
The sessions cost just £2 per week, making them accessible for families across the town.
For more information or to book a place, parents can contact the club’s Youth Director, Huw Williams, on 07473 996529.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.