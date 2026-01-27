THE people of Saltash will today (Wednesday) have their first formal opportunity to view and question plans for a proposed Aldi supermarket in the town, as the retailer launches a public consultation on its Callington Road scheme.
Aldi is preparing to submit a full planning application after exchanging contracts with Cornwall Council, with the development being promoted as a £10-million investment that could create around 40 permanent jobs, alongside further employment during construction. The store would add to Saltash’s existing retail offer, which already includes Lidl, Waitrose, Food Warehouse and the Co-op.
The proposals include more than 100 free parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points and landscaped surroundings. However, as details of the scheme have become more widely known, residents have begun voicing concerns about the suitability of the site, particularly around traffic congestion and access on Callington Road.
While there is clear appetite among many residents to see an Aldi open in Saltash, there is growing opposition to the proposed location. Several residents have indicated they would support the retailer coming to the town, but not at the expense of increased traffic problems or the loss of green space.
The public will be able to view the plans in person today between 3pm and 7pm at Saltash Rugby Club’s Moorlands Lane ground, where members of the project team will be available to answer questions. A virtual consultation is also running online until February 4.
Ahead of the event, Saltash Rugby Club this week issued a detailed public statement clarifying its position after what it described as “confusion and misinformation” surrounding the development.
Club chairman Noel Hill said: “As it stands, the club does not stand to gain anything from this development. On the contrary, we face the loss of valuable green space in the form of a rugby pitch.
“We have not seen any independent drainage report which is a further cause for concern. The proposal also restricts the future development of a club that is already operating at capacity.
“If anyone believes Saltash RFC stands to profit from this proposal or the club is in any way aligned with Aldi, that is simply not the case. This development is being driven by CCC as the landowner, and the club has no influence over decisions beyond our leasehold area.”
While stressing it is not opposed to Aldi as a retailer, the club argues the store would be better located elsewhere, allowing Lower Burraton Field to remain green space. It is urging residents to make their views known either online or by attending the public consultation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.