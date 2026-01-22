PARTS of the popular Camel Trail are set to be the subject of closures for approximately five weeks during February and early March.
Cormac, on behalf of Cornwall Council says that it will undertake a resurfacing project of the stretch of the former railway line between Boscarne Junction and Wadebridge.
It says that the work, which will take the form of two phases between February 2 and March 9, will see resurfacing of portions of the Camel Trail in addition to work to clear vegetation will extend the life of the surface on the popular amenity.
However, closures on part of the trail will be in place for the duration of the works, with the exception of the half term week. The trail will remain accessible outside of working hours and the weekends, however there will be stretches of temporary surface and the storage of plant and machinery along the stretch between Boscarne and Wadebridge.
Trail users have been asked to obey the instructions of on-site workers and the signage in place during the project.
A spokesperson for Cormac said: “We will soon begin resurfacing work along sections of the Camel Trail between Wadebridge and Boscarne. Work will start on Monday, February 2 and be completed by Friday, March 9.
“To minimise disruption for trail users and the local community, we have scheduled this work outside of the peak season. Additionally, no work will be carried out from February 16 to February 20, during the half term week.
“For safety reasons, sections of the trail will need to be closed while work is underway. Our teams will be on site on Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 5pm. The trail will be open outside of these hours and on the weekends.
“The project will involve carrying out vegetation clearance, siding and sweeping before laying a new surface on sections of the trail. In carrying out this work, we aim to improve and extend the life of the surface.
“To minimise the impact of our work we will deliver the scheme in two separate phases. Phase one will be between Wadebridge and Bishop’s Wood, between February 2 and February 13, and February 23 to February 27.
“Phase two, between Bishop’s Wood and Boscarne will take place between March 2 and March 9.
“Due to the limited width of the trail we need to temporarily close sections to keep everyone safe. Pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders will not be able to pass through the active work sites. Our priority is to ensure the safety of trail users and provide a secure working area for our teams. While the restrictions are in place please observe all site notices and instructions given by our work force.
“Please also be aware of the following hazards while the resurfacing work takes place. Uneven surface where the new surface has been laid and temporary storage of plant and machinery. Signs will be placed along the trail and at key junctions before the closures begin.
“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we implement these improvements.”
