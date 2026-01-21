COMMUNITY groups, town and parish councils, and not-for-profit organisations across Cornwall are being invited to apply for funding for projects that help connect and strengthen local communities.
The funding of between £20,000 and £100,000 is available through Cornwall Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund, which supports initiatives aimed at improving community spaces, enhancing local facilities, and creating better links between places.
The fund is designed to help communities develop projects that encourage social interaction, accessibility, and engagement, benefiting residents of all ages.
Sarah Preece, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for tourism, localism and planning, said: “We want to support projects that bring communities together. This could mean improving community spaces so more people can enjoy them or creating better links between places so it’s easier to get around and feel connected. The fund is about giving communities the tools to make a real difference in their local area.”
Groups interested in applying should submit an Expression of Interest by February 27 via the council website. The strongest proposals will be invited to submit a full application, ensuring funding goes to projects that deliver the greatest impact for local communities.
Since the first CIL Fund round in 2020, more than £5.8-million has been awarded to 87 projects. Funded initiatives have included accessible walking and cycling routes, upgrades to youth centres and schools, improvements to football pitches, and the creation or refurbishment of skate parks and playgrounds.
The CIL Fund is financed through the Community Infrastructure Levy, a charge on developers designed to offset the cumulative impact of development in the area.
By reinvesting this money into local projects, the council aims to strengthen community infrastructure, enhance public spaces and foster a greater sense of connection and wellbeing across Cornwall. This funding round offers a significant opportunity for communities to secure resources that make a lasting difference in the county.
