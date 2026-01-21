Rural affairs officers have welcomed a new law which seeks to crack down on livestock attacks.
The updated Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025 comes into effect on March 18, offering increased protection for sheep, cows and other farm animals.
The updates to legislation mean that alpacas and llamas are now recognised as livestock, and incidents occurring on roads and public paths will now be treated as offences, in addition to incidents occurring in fields or enclosures.
Livestock worrying is when a dog attacks, chases or causes stress to one or more farm animals. Chasing, biting, barking or stalking causes the animals to panic and, even without physical contact, they can experience severe suffering which can lead to injury, death or the abortion of unborn lambs.
Under the updated law, police officers will have wider powers to investigate and act on incidents of livestock worrying, including:
- The ability to seize and detain dogs suspected of chasing, attacking or threatening livestock
- Entering premises under a warrant to collect potential evidence
- Take forensic samples from dogs (by collecting DNA or mouth impressions etc.)
A recent survey from the National Sheep Association found that almost 87 per cent of sheep farmers experienced one or more dog attacks on their flock in 2024, and a report published by the National Farmers Union estimated these incidents cost the industry almost £1.8-million.
Devon and Cornwall Police’s livestock lead, rural affairs officer PC Jules Fry, said: “Many dog owners may not be aware of livestock worrying laws or may think their dog momentarily chasing farm animals is harmless, but these incidents can cause animals to experience extreme stress, which can lead to pregnancy loss, injuries and fatalities.
"The best way to protect both dogs and livestock is for owners to keep their dogs on a lead anywhere near livestock (or where livestock could be encountered).
"The only exception to this would be if you are chased by cattle; in which case, you should release your dog and move quickly and calmly away from the herd.
"The changes in the new bill will bring stronger powers which will allow us to thoroughly investigate incidents of livestock worrying and to take action against irresponsible owners whose dogs are proven to have caused harm to innocent animals.”
As part of their ongoing commitment to tackle livestock worrying, the Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs team are holding an educational livestock worrying event for farmers living in and around Bodmin next month.
Braunton-based farmer, Trevor Wayborn, added: “Sadly, attacks on livestock happen often. Even the most friendly and well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase, and we know that as we’ve been victims of livestock attacks ourselves in the past.
