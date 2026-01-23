STORM Ingrid has arrived in Cornwall, hitting Penzance, where she has proceeded to batter the seafront promenade.
A yellow weather warning is currently in place in Cornwall, lasting until 9am tomorrow (Saturday, January 24), with danger of power outages and flooding. It’s estimated that a month's worth of rain will fall in one day across the country, along with 65mph gusts of wind and plummeting temperatures.
Great Western Railway (GWR) and Network Rail have announced the closure of the main line between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot this evening due to expected severe weather conditions along the sea wall at Dawlish, which represent a significant risk of sea water breaching the sea wall and debris on the railway.
The line will be closed from 8.30pm today (Friday, January 24) until at least 2pm tomorrow so safety inspections can be carried out. Disruption to services is expected until 4pm tomorrow. Customers are advised to check their journeys before travelling, and those travelling today should aim to complete journeys by 2000.
GWR has arranged replacement coaches to keep customers moving, and those with tickets dated to travel today through the affected area can use those tickets to travel up to and including Sunday.
