AS the days stay crisp and the pace of life slows, the National Trust is inviting people to wrap up warm and discover a winter and early spring filled with nature, creativity and moments of wonder across Cornwall.
From stargazing on dramatic cliff tops to family-friendly trails, community-led installations and opportunities to support nature recovery, there are plenty of reasons to get outdoors and explore between now and March.
What’s more, every time someone experiences a National Trust day out, they help care for these special places for future generations.
Here is what’s happening this winter and early spring, booking is not required at all events:
Botallack
Winter at Botallack - January – February 2, 10am to 4pm
This winter, Botallack will be hosting a magical installation created with local community groups, working with local artist Rachael Coward, to transform the Count House with lights, lanterns and foliage.
Carnewas at Bedruthan
Sun, stars and planets - January 24, 4pm to 9pm and February 21, 5pm to 9pm.
Arrive at Carnewas before sunset for a chance to look at the sun safely through telescopes before it sets, then take a closer look at the moon, stars and planets as they come into view.
Glendurgan
Signs of spring at Glendurgan Garden - February 14 to February 22 (excluding Monday, February 16), 10.30am to 5pm.
Join the National Trust this February half term for Glendurgan’s reawakening. Discover the magic of the garden as it begins to stir from its winter slumber.
Godolphin
February half term at Godolphin - February 14 to February 22, 10am to 4pm.
Join Godolphin for their spring awakening trail, discover the signs of nature waking up all around us with fun activities and crafts, and learn more about how we can help nature thrive.
Penrose
Nature Recovery in Cornwall Exhibition - January to April, 10am to 3pm.
Explore how the National Trust and partners are tackling habitat loss, through the Coastal Meadows project and the Lizard Rarities Project, in this photography exhibition.
Poldhu
Friends of Poldhu beach clean - February 6 and March 6, 10am to 11am.
The Friends of Poldhu meet next to the cafe, for a beach clean. It is open to everyone, no need to book; just turn up.
Trelissick second-hand bookshop: tabletop sale Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, 10am to 4pm.
Plenty of gently used books, bargain prices, and something for every reader. Come along, browse, and discover your next favourite read. Head to the barn at Trelissick where the second-hand bookshop will be holding a tabletop sale of quality pre-loved books.
The second-hand bookshop at Trelissick is bursting with treasures and the tabletop sale will feature even more titles to search through, including a wide range of fiction and non-fiction choices at bargain prices. All the books are kindly donated by members of the public, and all the money raised from sales help us to care for Trelissick.
February half term at Trengwainton - February 15 to March 8, 10am to 5pm.
At Trengwainton, start the year by celebrating the muddy, magical, marvellous miracle that is soil.
In collaboration with the charity World Book Day, the public is invited to discover all sorts of fun facts about the ground beneath your feet and the mini-beasts that live in it, through text and illustrations from Wonder World Earth by Ben Lerwill and Xuan Le.
Along the way you can wriggle like a worm, hop like a rabbit and dig like a mole as you explore a garden that’s waking up from its winter slumber.
