VISITORS can join podcast host Keith Wallis for a talk delving into the murkier side of Cornwall’s past at Liskeard Library on Thursday, February 19.
Keith will be explore tales of smugglers, from stories of secret tunnels leading to the sea, rumours of murder and revenge to daring exploits and battles on beaches.
All across Cornwall, folklore around smuggling can be found, whether it’s in the fishing villages, up on the moors, in those hidden caves along the beaches, even at farms, country estates and cottages.
The Duchy’s smuggling past crops up everywhere, and this talk will be looking at some of the darker stories and legends connected with it, exploring some of the most notorious characters and their nefarious deeds, the reality of Cornish smuggling, and why it continues to fascinate today.
Keith Wallis is host of The Piskie Trap, a podcast series exploring the folklore, history and legends from across Cornwall.
His recent work has involved a number of collaborations with leading historians, writers, folklorists and storytellers, as part of a movement to preserve local folklore traditions, and to promote Cornish history and heritage.
To book tickets, visit: www.realideas.org/events/dark-tales-of-cornish-smuggling---a-talk-by-keith-wallis
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.