In response to these initial rates changes, the knee-jerk reaction of some publicans was to universally ban Labour parliamentarians from their establishments, something unhelpful, unreasonable, and – potentially – illegal. I welcome all those who have worked constructively with government – such as the many businesses in my constituency – sharing their concerns with local MPs. There are dozens of Labour backbenchers ready to make the case to Treasury - pubs should be backing them not banning us. We’ve seen what can be achieved when backbenchers band together – after all, you only need to look as far as the changes to the farm inheritance tax. Whilst constructive approaches are needed, so is an urgent response. It doesn’t bear imagining the gaping holes created in our communities if hospitality businesses shut up shop or turned the lights out – even for a day. But one doesn’t have to imagine – that’s been the story for too many high streets for far too long. It’s our government’s task to turn this around.