I was also proud to vote against the government’s attempt to ban peaceful animal rights protests this week, a rather draconian proposal which would have criminalised many legitimate and lawful expressions of dissent. Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy, and I’ll always stand up for that principle. Also in the House of Commons, following Storm Goretti, I pressed Ministers hard on their lacklustre response: No COBRA meeting was called, no national emergency declared, and many of my constituents didn’t even receive the official alert. Cornwall Council has been left to foot the bill, yet the ‘Bellwin emergency funding scheme’ unfairly penalises larger local authorities like ours here in Cornwall. I raised this in the House with Ministers, and will be pressing for emergency financial support for Cornwall Council to cover the storm’s impact.