National support was offered, and teams worked around the clock with local authorities, engineers, and emergency responders to restore essential services. An additional 450 specialist staff and tree surgery crews were deployed to support clean-up and reconnection efforts, based on Cornwall’s assessment of need and further teams came down from Wales at the start of this week. No.10 issued further updates on January 12, and Parliament held an urgent question on the response to Storm Goretti, an important recognition of the severity of the crisis and the need to strengthen resilience in future.