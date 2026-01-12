People have been waiting for too long for living standards to improve, for public services to recover, and for trust in politics to be restored. I hope this year we will see the start of that. The Government has taken measures that people should soon start to feel. Interest rates have fallen, helping homeowners with mortgages. Inflation is coming down, and wages are rising faster than they have in a decade. The cost of living remains a huge concern, which is why we’ve increased the national Living Wage, taken £150 off the average energy bill, frozen rail fares for the first time in 30 years, and opened 500 more Free Breakfast Clubs in schools and delivered more free childcare, saving parents money. We’ve frozen prescriptions and invested in our NHS, delivering 5 million extra appointments and cutting waiting lists, so patients can get on with their lives.