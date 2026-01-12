I was, therefore, astonished that both Reform and the Conservatives are failing to take the very real threats to British security seriously. Both seem to have failed to learn from Nathan Gill – Reform’s former Welsh leader jailed for accepting Russian bribes -, with Reform parroting lines from the Kremlin instead of supporting the measures this Government is taking to keep the UK and Europe safe. The Tories – inexplicably – allowed their Shadow Attorney General to advise a sanctioned Russian oligarch in a court case against the Jersey Government, as the Government looks to divert his assets to support the Ukrainian victims of war. This week, the British Government has pledged that once peace is agreed in Ukraine - and only then - to send soldiers to be part of a Multinational Force that would support the Ukrainian army in rebuilding their defences. These efforts would help the Ukrainians deter another invasion, ensuring the country is able to defend itself. But whilst this Labour Government works to protect the security of Britian and Europe, and continues to play a vital role in international negotiations – including by making these firm commitments – to bring about an end to the war that has killed thousands of citizens, caused billions of damage, and led to a sharp spike in energy bills, Farage’s first instinct was to undermine Britain. Parroting the Kremlin line, Farage says that he’d vote against these efforts to have British soldiers support the Ukrainian army in peacetime. He continues to go out of this way to sow division which is, uncannily, so close to the explicit strategy of Russia’s GRU - their foreign military intelligence agency – to weaken Europe by ensuring we’re distracted and squabbling amongst ourselves. The smoking gun for me, however, was local Reform activists’ sudden, inexplicable interest in the frozen Russian Central Bank Assets.