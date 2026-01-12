I have met organisations including the Centre for Countering Digital Hate and the Samaritans to discuss how we can shield young people, and those who are less confident using computers, from online harm. More regulation is urgently needed to protect children from seeing content that is unsuitable for their age. South East Cornwall needs to take advantage of the digital revolution, but we must also ensure that there are safeguards. I will continue to meet with organisations and speak to colleagues about where we can go further to ensure that children stay safe online.