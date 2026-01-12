STOPPING crime and making our streets safer is one of my top priorities. I know that residents share this aim, whether it’s to stop vandalism on our high streets or fly‑tipping on our green fields, this matters to all of us in South East Cornwall. The recent graffiti we’ve seen on local businesses and private property is a real shame and must be tackled.
Crime is also changing – and changing fast. It’s increasingly digital, fuelled by online gangs. With the rise of Artificial Intelligence, this is only becoming more complex and dangerous. That’s why I have been working to protect our data online, and safeguard young people from harm.
I have met organisations including the Centre for Countering Digital Hate and the Samaritans to discuss how we can shield young people, and those who are less confident using computers, from online harm. More regulation is urgently needed to protect children from seeing content that is unsuitable for their age. South East Cornwall needs to take advantage of the digital revolution, but we must also ensure that there are safeguards. I will continue to meet with organisations and speak to colleagues about where we can go further to ensure that children stay safe online.
Digital safety is only part of the picture. In Westminster, I have also raised the importance of securing our data. Connectivity is increasingly moving online, and is vital for the day-to-day running of our lives, from farming and fishing businesses to carers supporting vulnerable residents. Reliable digital infrastructure, protected from disruption and attack, is essential for our economy, our public services, and our community safety. I welcome the new Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, but have pressed Ministers to ensure that planning for outages properly reflects the realities of rural areas where gaps in coverage can already present challenges.
Tackling crime also means confronting violence against women and girls. I know that this government takes this issue seriously and recently launched a powerful national strategy, which will help to support thousands of women and girls. The strategy provides £30-million to tackle misogyny in schools, confronting dangerous behaviour early on. Perpetrators will also be identified and brought to justice so they cannot offend again. This starts with all police forces having a dedicated rape and sexual offence investigation team by 2029, and provides £1-billion in vital support, enabling victims to better heal and rebuild their lives.
I am also pleased that the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has decided to act as an independent instead of under the Conservative banner. Party politics shouldn’t have a place in this role, and I welcome the government taking decisive action to scrap Police and Crime Commissioners altogether, which will save at least £100-million for taxpayers.
As we move into the year ahead, my focus remains clear. Making our communities safer for the next generation and tackling crime in all its forms. South East Cornwall deserves nothing less.
