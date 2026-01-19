Leading up to this meeting, I met with councillors, spoke with local people, raised the issue in Parliament, and spoke on Spotlight, Radio Cornwall and Hits Radio to campaign for the Committee to review its impact on local people and hold meaningful consultation. Each of these actions was informed by local people who had shared how it would impact them. In Parliament, I raised the issue with the Leader of the House and asked for government time for the Tamar Tolls to be spoken about in Parliament, which I am still working to secure. This can take time due to the parliamentary process.