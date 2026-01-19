I KNOW that a top priority for people across South East Cornwall is to get cheaper tolls for local people. For many of us, crossing the Tamar isn’t optional – they’re part of daily life. Whether it’s for school, work, healthcare appointments, or to see family and friends, no one should be denied access to services due to rising toll charges.
That’s why the proposal in December to increase the TamarTag admin fee from 80p to £2 caused widespread public concern. Many people across our area raised this issue with me, in person, via email, and across my social media. I want to thank all residents who contacted me about this issue. Your engagement was instrumental in putting pressure on the Committee to keep the admin fee at 80p per month. Now, a meaningful public consultation will be held.
I want to explain how we reached this outcome.
When the proposal was first announced, MP Luke Pollard, MP Fred Thomas, and myself wrote a letter to the Committee, urging it to reconsider its decision to increase the fee and ensure that any changes are fully justified, consulted on, communicated transparently, and implemented with due regard for the impact on local communities.
Community groups like the Tamar Toll Action Group also played an important role in making sure local concerns were heard. In response, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee agreed to hold an extraordinary meeting to review the decision, and I thank them for their response.
Leading up to this meeting, I met with councillors, spoke with local people, raised the issue in Parliament, and spoke on Spotlight, Radio Cornwall and Hits Radio to campaign for the Committee to review its impact on local people and hold meaningful consultation. Each of these actions was informed by local people who had shared how it would impact them. In Parliament, I raised the issue with the Leader of the House and asked for government time for the Tamar Tolls to be spoken about in Parliament, which I am still working to secure. This can take time due to the parliamentary process.
The Joint Committee held an extraordinary meeting held on Monday 12th January. I am glad that public pressure and action from MPs and myself resulted in good news for people in South East Cornwall. The consultation is a good step to ensure transparency, but I will continue to call on all involved to fully consider the needs of local people in South East Cornwall.
Looking ahead, there are also proposals for a meeting with councillors, operators and MPs. I thank the Joint Committee and Tamar Crossings for engaging with me on this issue and for listening to the needs of local people. I know that there is no quick fix, and we must work together.
I will keep everyone updated and will continue to ensure that the voices of South East Cornwall are heard as a key part of this process.
