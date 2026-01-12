Social media and news outlets began to report the scale of the storm. I cannot adequately describe the feeling of utter helplessness – stuck in a faceless Gatwick hotel – hearing about the Cornish landscape being ripped to shreds. The best I thought I could do was to record a message imploring people not to go to the coast or to wooded areas and post it on Facebook. And then the rest of the evening and into the early hours was spent watching news reports and messaging friends and family to check they were safe.